By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Afenifere and other pro-democracy activists have urged Nigerians to end what they regard as failed leadership in the country.

The activist groups criticised the 1999 Constitution, urging ethnic nationalities to intensify their pursuit of self-determination.

NADECO Secretary Ayo Opadokun said the organisation will intensify its campaigns against a federal structure that, according to them, has conferred an undue advantage on a section of the country to the detriment of others; with Afenifere leader Ayo Adebanjo remarking that the structure does not engender trust and peaceful coexistence, urging stakeholders to intensify the call for restructuring and federalism.

The NADECO and Afenifere leaders made their remarks when they converged in Lagos recently to pay tribute to the former military governor of Lagos State, Admiral Ndubusi Kanu, who until his death was a NADECO leader

Paying his tributes, Opadokun recalled that Kanu was hounded, humiliated and dehumanised by the Abacha military regime, adding that his residence in Lagos and Ovim, Abia State, were searched by soldiers who found nothing to incriminate him.

As a mark of honour, he said NADECO will continue to support legitimate and legal activism and calls for self-determination by ethnic nationalities, civil societies and credible opinion moulders.

Prof Williams praised Kanu, saying he led a good and exemplary life, adding that his memory will linger. According to him, those who struggled for democracy have been sidelined and relegated.

The event was attended by Lagos State Information and Strategy Commissioner Gbenga Omotoso, who represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Dr Amos Akingba, former Chief Whip of the House of Representatives Olawale Oshun, Mrs Jumoke Anifowose, Niyi Owoade and Tunde Onakoya.

Also at the ceremony were Dr Fred Agbeyegbe, Jumoke Ogunkoyede, Jide Ajilo, Linus Okoroji, Dayo Ogunlana, Akin Omojola, Popoola Ajayi and Dotun Atilade.

