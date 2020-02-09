Gyang Bere, Jos

The General Superintendent of Celestial Church of Christ, Northern Region, Abuja, Evangelist Ebenezer B Osofa, has urged Christians in the country to stand firm in prayers for peace despite the persecution against the Church by insurgent groups in Northern Nigeria.

Evang Osofa disclosed this in an interview on Sunday during an official visit to North Central/East Jos Province, comprising of Plateau, Bauchi, Gombi, Adamawa and Taraba states.

He urged Christians to stand firm in Christ in the midst of the current security challenges in the country and called for fervent prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders.

“As believers and Christians, we are supposed to pray for this country, the Bible said we should pray for all our leaders in authority to live a worthy life, we need to pray for all out leaders who are in the helm of affairs on how to solve the current challenges,” Osofa said.

“I know that the Church is under persecution in this parts of Nigeria and people’s lives are no longer safe, people are being denied the right to freedom of worship; but for us, we should not take the laws into our own hands no matter what. We should go through the proper channel.

“These things are happening in Nigeria because we Christians are not really praying. If we were praying we would have gone a very long way in solving the problem. Something is wrong that is why we are having these issues.

“Whenever there is no peace, you need to look at it very critically because something is really wrong, there is a loophole somewhere. It is our responsibility to intervene through prayers and Nigeria will become a peaceful nation where people can live as brothers and sisters without discrimination,” he said.

“Boko Haram is a political issue,” he said. “If you look at the genesis of Boko Haram, you will know what is happening, it is political and this can be resolved through prayers, prayers can do everything. We need to pray for Boko Haram so that the Lord will touch their hearts. When the Lord touches their hearts, they will begin to see the difference. They might not know what they are doing now.”

Evang. Osofa advised that Nigerians should work collectively towards proffering solutions to the country’s current security crisis.