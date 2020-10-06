President of Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria, CSP Abubakar Yakubu, has attributed reasons Nigerians are doing greatly in UFC and other combat sports to the natural physical endowments of the average Nigerian athlete.

In a chat with journalists, the Police officer, who is also renowned for his astuteness as a sports administrator, waxed lyrically about the exploits of top Nigerian combat fighters like Kamaru Usman, Hakeem Dawodu, Israel Adesanya and others in the octagon of the UFC.

“Nigerians are naturally built and physically endowed for physical activities like karate, kickboxing, boxing, judo, taekwondo and other combat sports,” CSP Yakubu remarked.

“ Nigeria is equally blessed with enough talents to dominate not only the world of combat sports, but sports generally,” he enthused.

CSP Yakubu disclosed that KBFN has initiated plans to further unearth younger and talented Nigerians in the art of kickboxing. He also admonished lovers of combat sports, well-placed individuals and corporate bodies to support KBFN in its efforts to further develop the sport in Nigeria.