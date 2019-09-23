Christopher Oji

A producer of a leading imported wine in Nigeria, Mr. James Iweh, has urged Nigerians to learn to equip self on the benefits and health hazard of alcohol intake.

He said that the future of wine business in the country would be great if Nigerians knew more about wine and the quantity of what they take into their system to avoid health hazards.

He made this call during the official opening of a new retail and wholesale outlet at Ago Palace Way, Okota Lagos.

The Imo State-born indigene and a former trained Army officer further said: “It is not only in Nigeria that drugs are being abused, alcohol abuse has to do with individual. Alcohol is good for the body when you drink responsibly, it prevents brain disease and it blows away the effects like fats surrounding your heart, but when it is abused, It’s going to have a lot of effects on your kidney and that is why we are trying to produce more non- alcoholic wines.

“In a bid to check adulteration through which human health can be affected, my company has proscribed a measure to checking adulteration of drinks in Nigeria with top notch technology.

“There is no way wine will be imitated and that we won’t know when we see it, I have an app in my phone and if I enter any wine store and and type the code, it will make a sound and I will know that the product is an adulterated version of my wine; again our products are very protected that the cork are doubled and it can never be faked in Nigeria.

He said: “Our wines are produced to soothe our weather because we make it in compliant with it. There are so many wines in Nigeria today that are too harsh because of the hot weather but if you drink wine, you will see how smooth it is because it won’t give you headache or heartburn.

“In Germany where we produce the wine is known for not compromising when it comes to wine. Our wine may not be the same price with other wines in the market, but we are after the quality of the product and not the quantity.

“Again,whenever I want to produce any wine, I get sample of different wines and take it to Germany and we analyze it, I can tell you today that there are some spirits that people drink in Nigeria that are made for countries whose whether are cold. If I want to produce any spirit, I will make sure it won’t harm your health by giving you heartburn or work against your kidney.”