Maduka Nweke

The Vice Chairman, Sub-Committee on Publicity and Communications, Insurers Committee, Mrs Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, has urged Nigerians to imbibe the culture of insuring themselves and their assets.

Nwachukwu who spoke with journalists in Lagos recently said this narrative informed the need to rebrand the country’s insurance industry. She noted that the Insurer’s Committee, comprising of CEOs of all insurance companies in the country engaged Alder Consulting, Nigeria’s leading creative intelligence firm to initiate a brand marketing programme in 2018 to rebrand the industry and make it better understood by Nigerians.

She disclosed that the initiative was born out of the need to redefine the narrative about insurance and to educate Nigerians on its importance. She said: “The campaign was also designed to change the perception of the sector and increase the market penetration on insurance in Nigeria. Considering that less than 1 per cent of the Nigerian adult population was insured. About 80 per cent of those insured are 35 and above. Millennials below 35 years who form over 70 per cent of Nigeria’s population, or about 138.6 million, form a large part of the uninsured.”

According to her, “In line with the foregoing, the project was designed to showcase the advancements made in the insurance sector and to encourage more Nigerians to take up insurance. It would also highlight real customer testimonials of insurance. At the end of the day, insurance would be positioned as desirable and not just a regulatory necessity.” Speaking in the same vein, the Managing Partner, Alder Consulting, Mr. Leke Alder, explained that the campaign will span an initial period of three years, in three months respectively. He added that instead of pushing a message of fear and tragedy, the campaign focuses on the fulfillment of hopes and dreams, when insurance serves as a safety net in life. Hence, the phrase “Live with Freedom” was adopted as the theme for the campaign.