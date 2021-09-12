As a minister of God and stakeholder in the Nigerian project and as prophets have a duty to warn people and nations against danger, and as God grants them access to divine confidentialities of nations, just as I have this wakeup call message for our nation, Nigeria in a state of slumber, there is every need for Nigerians to always pray for the country, also our political leaders and their followers should know God and serve Him diligently, so that through them, God would bless the Nigerian nation.

Nevertheless, God is not only happy with the Godly, His ears are ever attentive to His prayers, quoting Psalm 4:3 & Psalm 32:6, for if only we are determined to seek His face with prayers and supplications, God is willing and able to turn around the situation of our great country for good, and as the great shepherd of the flock, He will not only guide and lead us, but also respond to all our needs, concerns and challenges whenever we converge in fellowship with Him.

Nigerians also need to watch and pray, especially in these trying times, as an average Nigerian lives in hard situation, with the rate at which the cost of services are jumping and hitting the roofs as hunger is a leveler and does not have regards for gender, ethnicity, religion or party affiliations.

Also, there is nowhere we can run to except God, through the power of Jesus Christ, as the only solution to the numerous hardships facing mankind. Every Nigerian in this nation should pray because this nation needs our prayer, there is no doubt about that as Nigerians should keep praying for their country for this is the only way that divine help and intervention will come to the rescue of the nation.

One is worried at the rate of sufferings that Nigerians are going through, hence the need for the federal and state governments to push out policies aimed at bringing succour to his citizens.

I want to urge the present government under President Muhammadu Buhari to rise up to its constitutional responsibilities as the patience of the man on the street is wearing thin, also the government should start to provide what the people want and when they want it irrespective of whatever pressure it faces.

As a minister of God, I want to impress it on all of us, that God wants the best for everyone of us, also there are some of us who are praying and we believe that God answers prayers and so we are not going to lose hope in our country, things are going to turn around.

•Prophet Timothy Abass Arabambi (Assistant General Evangelist CAC Worldwide & G/O, CAC Reformation Land) writes from Ibadan.

