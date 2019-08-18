Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Usra Hendra Harahap, says that Nigerians have not been blacklisted as far as his country’s immigration rules are concerned.

The envoy stated this on the occasion of the 74th Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Indonesia in Abuja.

Harahap spoke in regards to reports that Nigerians are no longer welcome within the Indonesian territory as they face harassment from Indonesian immigration.

Harahap, however, recalled the long ties not only between Indonesia and Nigeria, but between Indonesia and other African countries which led to the creation of the Asian-African Conference by former Indonesian President Surkano.

We have a good view about Africa, especially Nigeria. But it is only a few, a few bad people. I think all the nations have a kind of human beings like that,” Harahap said.

On the ill-treatment of Nigerians by the Indonesian Immigration authorities, Harahap added that it only applied to a few Nigerians and was not targeted at the overall population.

He said it was only happening to three or four persons which was as a result of the Indonesian immigration rules arising from lack of appropriate documents.

According to Harahap, “Nigeria is our brother and we have a very, very good relationship.”

Earlier, Harahap said the anniversary was to remind Indonesians at home and abroad of the struggle for freedom they underwent before attaining independence.

He restated the Indonesian President’s message to all Indonesians to be motivated in order to enhance its infrastructure, its economy and all its aim to make a success out of the Indonesian people and make prosperity and good relationships with other countries, including African countries.

Harahap indicated that the Indonesia-Africa Infrastructure Dialogue was aimed at integrating with the world, particularly African countries.

The envoy said Indonesia has always been mindful of its excellent relationship with Africa, a relationship which formed the backdrop of the creation of the Indonesia-Africa Infrastructure Dialogue.

Harahap said the relationship is not based on infrastructure alone, adding that there was a need for other business areas to be explored.