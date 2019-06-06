The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said that Nigerians are now wiser about their support for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP said the ruling party must account for its “failures, depravities and unrestrained looting” of the nation’s treasury in the last four years.

The party also asked the APC to face its “self-inflicted woes” and stop seeking “a face-saving measure” by dragging the name of the PDP into its internal brawl.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, added that the APC, by bringing out its “dirty linen to the market place,” at this time, has, again, demonstrated its insensitivity and contempt towards the values and feelings of Nigerians.

“How else can it justify its choice of fouling the national space at a time compatriots are observing the blessings of Eid-el-fitri?

“It is most reprehensible that, after pushing Nigerians into anguish and economic misery, the crisis-ridden APC will not allow our people to celebrate the end of Ramadan in peace.

“It is imperative to state that the PDP, as a responsible party, will not join the APC in its shameless dance, yet, the APC must know that it must answer for its failures, depravities and unrestrained looting of our national treasury in the last four years.

“This is the same APC, whose National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, confirmed as a sanctuary of looters and unpatriotic people, when he declared that, ‘once you join the APC, your sins are forgiven.’

“It has also become clear to Nigerians that the APC is fixated on the PDP and has become feverish by the reinvention of the PDP to serve the interest of the people.

“This is in addition to the fact that the majority of Nigerians now believe more in our party, the PDP, after seeing through the lies, deceit and failures of the APC and its government.

“The APC must face the truism that having divided our people, wrecked our once robust economy, returned our nation to a debtor status and brought so much misery, to the extent that our compatriots now resort to suicide and slavery mission abroad, as options, Nigerians cannot continue to lend it any support.

“The people are eager to have the PDP back at the saddle of governance.

“The PDP, therefore, counsels the APC to seek restitution for the misery it has caused the nation, instead of always looking for scapegoats where none exists,” the party said.