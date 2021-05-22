The social media, namely Twitter, instagram, Facebook, were set ablaze yesterday with messages of curiosity, incredulity and condolences as the news of the military plane crash filtered into town yesterday.

Zainab @xee_tee, greeted the news with doubt: “How factual is this?” SafarCrescent moon tweeting at @shehugadah received the news with some measure of disbelief: “We wait for confirmation first, I doubt how true this is.”

Unu Amaro Kam Siri Kwado writing @AfamDeluxo wondered what the world is coming to. “Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Attahiru Ibrahim dies in plane crash 24hrs after Abubakar Shekau was reportedly killed by ISWAP. What’s happening?” A certain Olajuwon @Ogbeni_Skrtel, after offering a Muslim prayer for the departed souls reported losing an uncle in the plane crash together with the Chief of Army. “I am heartbroken,” he wrote. “Please, a prayer for them.” A Bello Shagari @Belshagy noted: “The death of Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen Ibrahim Attahiru is shocking.”

Another Twitter account holder, a Dr. Dípò Awójídé @OgbeniDipo prayed: “May the soul of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru and others on board the ill-fated aircraft rest in peace. May God console their families, friends and colleagues. Amen.” Bello Shagari @Belshagy, lamented: “The death of Chief of Army Staff Lt.Gen Ibrahim Attahiru is shocking. We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.” Babajide Otitoju @BabajideOtitoju, a top-notch Nigerian journalist, posted a photograph he had together with General Attahiru while he was alive and wrote underneath the following words: “Goodbye, my friend, Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, our new Chief of Army Staff. This is so difficult to take, so devastating. RIP good man.”

To this, the VOICE OF LIBERTY @ComrMuhammad12 added: “May their souls Rest In Peace! This is not good news.” Khaleed_Alee prayed: “May Allah forgive him and bless his soul.” Same with Abu Muhammad Al-Najiri @Muhamma02667155: “May the Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings.” Mr. Mo @yinkadek: “May the almighty grant him Aljannah Fiddaus.” Supol Inuwa @Saifshadowsky: “May Allah forgive the deceased shortcomings and grant him eternal rest.”