Credible polls, security of lives and properties, improved power supply, stronger naira, improved economy and conducive business climate top Nigerians shopping list as 2019 rolls out.

Nigerians from every walk of life, including clerics, academics, politicians, traders and students are of the opinion that Nigerians deserve a better deal in the new year.

This is as prominent Nigerians and groups including former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Party (APC) in Delta State, Prof. Pat Utomi, chieftain of the Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adeanjo, presidential candidates of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Fela Durotoye, Dr. Ezekiel Izuogu and Yunusa Tanko of the National Conscience Party (NCP) expressed mixed feelings about the outgoing year.

For the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), the expectation is for credible people to be voted into office across the country.

CBCN President, Dr. Augustine Akubeze, in a telephone interview, bemoaned the spate of killings across the country and stressed the need to vote for people who can protect lives and properties.

According to him, part of government’s job is to protect lives and property.

“There is too much killing in our land. We need people that will respect lives and stop all these killings in our land.”

Like Akubueze, Bishop Henry Okeke, Anglican Bishop of Mbamili Diocese expects a situation where the wishes of the electorate will be respected.

“We also expect that those holding political office should be more concerned about the welfare of the people they represent,” he said.

Utomi who described 2018 as a “watershed year” for Nigeria, during which the country entered the annals of history for mostly the wrong reasons, however, expressed doubts if the 2019 general elections will be credible.

But Adebanjo said the best gift the country could receive in 2019 is the assurance of credible polls from President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tanko gave a four-point approach the citizenry must adopt to pull the country out of its political and economic quagmire. Part of it is for the citizenry to vote wisely during the polls and reject violence.

Durotoye believes Nigerians would vote for a party that is committed to their “freedom, happiness and prosperity.”

Former minister for Transportation, Chief Ebenezer Babatope and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Mike Ahamba want to see the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) win the presidential election.