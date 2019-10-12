Gilbert Ekezie

At the long-awaited yoke-breaking programme titled, ‘THAT YOKE MUST BREAK’ being organized by The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Nigerians shall be liberated. This is the promises of God through the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka.

The event holds on Saturday 19th and 20th October 2019, at The Chosen Revival Ground, Along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, by Ijesha, Bus Stop, Lagos, at 8am daily

According to a release issued by the Director of Media and Publicity of the church, Pastor Louis Chidi, the interdenominational programme is divinely designed to break every yoke and bondage that has brought limitations and stagnations in the lives of the people and the nation at large.

He said God has determined that through the programme, every freedom shall be actualised. “Come this weekend, as we go to God in prayer during the special crusade, all yokes shall be broken and our stories positively re-written.”

The release said no participant will go home empty-handed because God Almighty has seen the socioeconomic suffocation Nigerians were being subjected to, and therefore had scheduled the crusade to liberate them from all entanglement.

“The crusade will bring to an end, the era of apprehension and general strangulation prevailing in society in recent times. It does not matter the nature of the ugly situation challenging your life or how long you have been in that strangulating situation or who is behind your predicaments, our assurance is that God has set aside the two days to intervene in the affairs of His people and break every yoke. He will in the two days, arise and douse the tension that hitherto has enveloped the country’s horizon.”

The releases also noted that at end of the crusade, it is certain that all anxieties shall be no more, as the programme will serve as a spiritual measure to checkmate all forms of bondage ascribed to Nigerians. “It is never the will of God that the entire nation should remain under any limitation or asphyxiation. Nigeria must be freed. It does not matter the extent of the limitation against your lives, families or businesses, but we are sure in this crusade that God Almighty will do something new in your life if you honour this invitation. A new experience of peace and joy will come your way because when God determines to do a thing, nothing can stop Him, for He is the all-powerful and sovereign God.”

Chidi also stated that the programme, which would be presided over by Pastor Lazarus Muoka, will witness salvation, sanctification, Holy Ghost baptism, breaking of yoke from spiritual limitation, demonic possession, barrenness of the womb, intellectual and financial barrenness, it will also address physical challenges such as paralyses of all kinds, diseases, sicknesses, economics and political problems. “Surely, the anointing will break all yoke in their lives. It is also expected to attract an unprecedented crowd, so participants are advised to come in time in order to secure vantage position.”

Chidi further informed that Pastor Muoka was inviting all to come and witness the demonstration of God’s power for total liberation, and assured that God had chosen that day to give freedom to as many as would come and present their problem to him.