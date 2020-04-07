Rita Okoye

While expressing his thoughts on the controversial 5G network, Nigerian multi talented artiste, Goodness Christopher Nnebechukwu popularly known as “Goody” or “Boss Goody” has maintained that the proposed network is not a death sentence to anybody in any way, as it was falsely speculated.

In a chat with our correspondent, the Anambra State-born entertainer, said he strongly believes that the controversial network is expected to be Nigeria’s technological breakthrough but should be accepted with caution.

He said: “There might be some level of danger associated with a technological breakthrough, but it’s a far cry from the exaggerated claims I read online by some ignorant theorists, who go as far as spreading rumours that 5G network is the cause of COVID-19. That’s a fat, big lie.

“I think 5G is not a death sentence but future of the internet. However, the Federal Government must be cautious about accepting it. There should be proper testing. Nigeria is already lacking behind in so many other technological areas, must we remain there?” the Computer Science graduate from Open University of Nigeria asked rhetorically.

Born in Jos Plateau State on March 6, 1991, Boss Goody, started his music career officially in 2015 when he released his first official single with visual title “Naija 4 Life”.

He didn’t relent, but went out to express his acting skills when he featured alongside Zack Orji and Ali Nuhu in the movie titled “Mandika’s Glory.” Since then, he has featured in many other movies.

”I have always known that someday, I would fulfil my dreams of becoming an actor; so last year, 2019, I summoned courage and gave it a shot and as they would say, the rest is history. It was not that easy though, interpreting roles but my background in music gave me all the courage I needed,” he stated.