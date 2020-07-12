Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Nigerians to ignore the fake lamentations from a party like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reputed as the founder of corruption in Nigeria.
Apparently replying the opposition party’s taunt of its fight against corruption, the ruling party insisted that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is committed to fighting corruption as promised.
In a statement issued by the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, tagged ‘PDP on corruption: Nobody is above the law in APC’s Government’, the ruling party noted that the PDP lacks the rectitude to criticize the current administration.
“The APC) wishes to assure all Nigerians that the administration of President Buhari will not condole any form of corrupt practices even as the administration is committed to fighting corruption as promised.
“The former ruling party PDP does not have what it takes to lament about it’s alleged corruption practices in the present administration of APC. It is on records that the PDP is the founder of corruption in Nigeria, to the extent that the evil practices were made official way of life during its 16 wasteful years.
“In APC’s government nobody is above the law. For the fact that the suspended actingchairman of the EFCC Ibrahim Magu is being investigated should send a signal to all those who think and have blackmailed the government’s anti-corruption battle.
“The Presidency has assured that there is no hiding place for any corrupt government official in this administration being led by an incorruptible personality, in person of President Buhari.
“So, Nigerians should ignore the fake lamentations of an unrepentant corrupt PDP. The main opposition party is only pained that it’s no longer in government, PDP does not have history of caring for the people even when the revenue generations were at the highest levels,” the statement read.
