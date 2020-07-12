Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Nigerians to ignore the fake lamentations from a party like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reputed as the founder of corruption in Nigeria.

Apparently replying the opposition party’s taunt of its fight against corruption, the ruling party insisted that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is committed to fighting corruption as promised.

In a statement issued by the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, tagged ‘ PDP on corruption: Nobody is above the law in APC’s Government’, the ruling party noted that the PDP lacks the rectitude to criticize the current administration.