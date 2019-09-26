Daniel Kanu

Chairman of Air Peace Airline, Chief Allen Onyema, has called on Nigerians to keep hope alive for a greater country, describing Nigeria as a great country that is merely passing through a phase.

He said with the proper harnessing of the country’s potential, both human and natural, “the country will be great,” stressing that “Nigeria will be better than all countries in Europe put together given all that her citizens pilot her affairs with greater patriotism and love for one another.”

Onyema spoke on Thursday in Lagos during his investiture into the “Hall of Fame as Ambassador for change and Man of the Year.” Centre for Change is a non-governmental, not-for-profit change initiative with renowned activist, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin as its founder and president.

Odumakin in her opening speech said Onyema deserved such award of great recognition and celebration because he was a co-traveler in nation-building, who has set an unassailable pedestal of patriotism and heroism for the entire African continent

But Onyema who was visibly emotional during the award said: “The motivation was to save my compatriots. I didn’t like what I was seeing and I didn’t do it for any publicity. I have done far bigger things than that for the country and they are not something one should make noise about. “Perhaps it is my humble way of giving back to society, giving back some of the things that God in His mercy blessed me with. I have the passion to help my fellow citizens. Nigeria is a great nation. Nigerians should not lose hope; the diversity should be our strength. There is strength in being one Nigeria.

“What is happening to us is sometimes like that in the life of every nation but we must keep the faith and hope alive because we have all it takes to be a great nation. Has anybody gone to the government and asked: ‘Is there any way I or we can help?’ It is not only criticising the government but we must also help out when the occasion demands.

“The lesson to learn is a life of selflessness. We need to care for others; we should be our brothers’ keeper and there should be bonding in Nigeria rather than creating ethnic consciousness. I feel happy and fulfilled when I put a couple of smiles on the face of others. I feel fulfilled when I assist others to achieve their desire so that they can also be a blessing to others.”