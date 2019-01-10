Barely five weeks to the general election, Chairman of Blue Diamond Logistics, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, has charged Nigerians to vote for a presidential candidate who would provide steady electricity.

According to him, Nigerian voters should enter into a social contract with presidential candidates on the provision of steady electricity when elected.

He also said voters should insist that anyone who fails to provide uninterrupted power supply three years after assumption of office should not be re-elected.

Mbisiogu, who is also the Chairman of Shanghai Engineering, China, said:”As 2019 elections draw near Nigerians should remember their sufferings aggravated by electricity crisis. Steady power has been a major problem of the country. In this modern world, 60 percent of Nigerians are still living without power in a country that is the 6th richest oil-producing country in the world. Every home, office and industry spends their hard-earned money on power generating set and its maintenance in order to survive.

“In many years of our democracy, politicians have been using steady power as a campaign tool, yet nothing meaningful has been done. Statistics obtained by my NGO state that homes spend over N60, 000 on the average per month on fuel and maintenance of their generating sets and the government is saying that it can’t pay more than N30. 000 per month as salary.

“Many factories are relocating while some are closing down. Nigerian youths and families have been dying as a result of fume from generators. lf there is constant electricity, nobody needs generator.”

Mbisiogu said there would be no meaningful progress in Nigeria “if there is no steady power.”

He said there should be a “social contract between the presidential candidate and the Nigerian people stating that whosoever is voted into power will give us steady power within three years and if any elected leader fails to stabilise power within the period, that person should not re-contest in the next election

“Nigerians are tired of this fake promises on power issues. Without steady power supply, all effort by any administration will be a mirage. Nigerians should only vote for anyone who will guarantee steady power supply.”