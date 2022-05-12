Segun Oyindasola, the Aremo Itori of Egbaland, has urged Nigerians to revive their culture and communal way of life, like the Chinese, Asians, Indians, Arabs that have kept their culture, which has made them become developed countries.

He made this known during the 42nd Remembrance Service of late Oba Samuel Adebowale Akinjobi, (Olowu of Owu, Abeokuta), which held at Chapel of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

Segun, who’s is also the Sarunmi Olu Akinade if Egbaland noted the memorial service was an opportunity for family members far and wide to have a reunion of the family. Sometimes, you can be walking on the road and you can walk past your brother without knowing him/her but seeing ourselves physically will make us know each other properly. Today, I have seen family members that I have not seen before and I am very happy for this opportunity.

Talking about the late king, he said “ It has not been easy living without king and he was the only one who has emerged as king from the ruling house since they came to Abeokuta. We are from Owu Abeokuta and we came from Orile Owu after the ancient wars and he has been the first king from the Akinjobi Ruling House.

He recalled “ I was a small child when the late king died and his memory remains fresh with me. This service also serves as an opportunity for the family members to come together and know each other. sometimes, you can be walking on the road and you can walk past your brother without knowing but seeing ourselves physically will make us know each other properly. Today, I have seen members of the family that I have not seen before and I am very happy and its going to be a reunion.

In the same vein, Erelu Christianah Aduke Adebowale-Ogunkoya, first child of the late king added this year’s memorial thanksgiving service is special because of the large turnout of family members, friends and well wishers.

She added “ I missed my father greatly. He was a great man and father to all. He was my mentor and was always there for his children when alive. Though he is late, his memory is still fresh in our minds. I give glory to the Almighty God for this occasion and the legacies that he left behind.

“I remember my father who once told me that he wants to build a church for his people but since he couldn’t achieve that dream, I took it upon myself to realise that dream and by the grace of God, I have done that for him. I am grateful for God’s grace and support that has made me to be what I am today. I also appreciate those who stood by me through my trying moments.

