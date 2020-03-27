They were laughing out loud while I was approaching. One of them was bold to actually tell me I was the subject of their discussion.

He said: “Madam, e be like say na you like this life pass!” I was wearing a face mask and hand gloves while taking an evening walk. I actually responded, “I too like myself my brother and continued my walk.

It is unfortunate that a lot of Nigerians are not taking the safety measures against coronavirus seriously. They make fun and ridicule those taking the safety measures seriously. They laugh, jeer and make snide remarks if they sight you wearing a face mask.

Some will stare at you as if you are an alien. Many have had to take off their masks and gloves so they are not ridiculed any further.

People don’t even understand what social distancing means. The living arrangements in poor neighborhoods, crowded bus stops, public buses, open markets and places of worship will be our biggest undoing in trying to control the spread of COVID-19.

An average Nigerian lives from hand to mouth. They have to step out everyday to render either a service or sell a product to at least have something to eat.

Some overly religious people insists on gathering in their places of worship. These type of gatherings makes it possible for the virus to be easily transmitted especially when people don’t to take the necessary precautionary measures.

We are obviously not ready as a country, with our healthcare system in near comatose state as well. The level of grassroots awareness for Covid-19 is very low. There is basically no protective kits or kits for testing for this virus in our towns and villages, neither are there special trainings for health workers on how to handle the situation.

Add the laxity many Nigerians have towards the Coronavirus due to ignorance, religious belief or sheer stupidity to the mix and you will realize that we are in big trouble already.

Imagine taking all the necessary safety measures as an individual yet you get infected because a friend, a relative, domestic staff etc didn’t adhere to same safety measures. Safety measures isn’t just about you alone, everyone of us need to use their senses as solidarity is the key to fighting this deadly virus. Our choices would make the difference between life and death of all of us.

As for those who have chosen to suspend the use of their brains for spirituality let these words of Ademola H. Adigun guide you:

“There is faith. There is stupidity. There is taking action. Faith is powerful. Faith can move mountains. Faith can cure diseases. Faith is good. Faith combined with action is even better.

David did not slay Goliath by thinking and confessing. He prepared for battle and went into battle. He fired his sling. He did not leave it empty and pray Goliath to die.

So in this period, demonstrate faith, exercise faith by following the rules. By practicing social distancing. I am not sure your faith will cover those that you can infect if you become a carrier. Let’s not test God.

Most of us know He is real. We also know he gave us a brain. We do not doubt miracles, most are products of one. Let’s use what He gave us. Even Christ hid himself when it was not his time. Avoid crowds. It is for a while!”.

This simply means preventive measures are the best form of faith and defence.

This also brings us to reality pointed out by Okello Peters Izuchukwu “Have you ever wondered what would happen if your kid gets infected and taken away from you for quarantine? Have you?

Has it occurred to you that you might not be allowed outside your house, talk more of going to the quarantine center to look after your kid?

Do you also know that when an infected person dies, the government takes charge of disposal, which is likely to be by cremation?

This is to say, from the time they are taken away and quarantined, the family might not get to see them again, except they recover. You don’t know all these. Because if you do, you would take all available measures to protect yourself, your kids and loved ones.

Don’t listen to anybody telling you that people who talk against your going to church or gatherings are anti-christ or anti-social. Don’t please! Take all practicable measures to stay safe”.

While we encourage government to do their part to prevent the spread of the virus, they have to do more on sensitizing the public on the need to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, avoid large gatherings like markets or worship centres, keep a social distance, wear face masks, use hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol, avoid running their hands on their faces.

Government should also as a matter of urgency make available palliative measures so more people can stock up to minimize frequent open market visits, at least this disease can be contained in good time.

If you feel you have been exposed to this virus or you are coming down with symptoms like high fever, sneezing, coughing repeatedly and experiencing shortness of breath do not go to any prayer house or stay put with family.

Self isolate immediately and reach out to health centre for appropriate action. Coronavirus is real and it’s no respecter of your ignorance, religion, skin colour or humanity. Take your safety measures seriously and encourage everyone around you to do same.