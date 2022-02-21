By Monica Iheakam

Disgraced sprint queen, Blessing Okgabre, has come under heavy criticism by angry Nigerians who have expressed their disappointment on the 10-year ban slammed on her by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) of the World Athletics.

On Friday February 18, 2022, AIU announced that Okagbare had been banned from athletics for a period of 10 years back dated from July 30, 2021, for multiple breaches of World Athletics Anti-Doping rules.

Following a hearing at the AIU that found her to have taken both human growth hormone and EPO over an extended period, and to have failed to co-operate with the investigation.

On her verified Facebook page Okagbare wrote, “My attention has been drawn to the statement issued by the AIU regarding its disciplinary panel decision. My lawyers are currently studying it for our next line of action which we will inform you soon.” Her post generated responses from fans and foes alike, who were miffed by her presumed arrogance in handling the outcome of the decision that has ended her career in the track and field events in disgrace.

With over 350 comments and 25 shares, the fans poured out their frustration on Okagbare’s alleged doping violation and the decisions from AIU.

Alade Ebinmowei Simon wrote; “Doping is a crime in sports in which everyone knows, it can be avoided. I am a big fan but you fall my hand. Wishing you the best in your appeal. Remain bless.