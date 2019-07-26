Damilola Fatunmise and Lucy Nnaji

This year’s edition of Big Brother Naija reality TV show kicked off amidst fanfare on Sunday June 30 with 21 housemates (11 female and 10 male).

MultiChoice Nigeria, the producer of the show, had upped the ante with N60 million worth of prizes for the winner. This is an increase from the last edition, which saw Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe smiling home with N45 million.

Having being tagged: ‘Pepper Dem’, expectations were high that the BBNaija season 4 would be better than the previous editions, if not the best. However, many Nigerians are disappointed that the show has not lived up to its billing after almost a month. In fact, Nigerians are asking, ‘where is the pepper?’

TSWeekend spoke to Nigerians about their impression of the show. Here are the responses:

Not much drama in the house

-Tosin Alonge, make-up artist

The show is interesting, though we don’t really have much drama in the house… the house is boring most times. For me, only Tacha is the real pepper. I like her; she’s so real and very focused. She’s the only one that understands the game. She doesn’t pretend or act like a good girl that will not hurt her fellow housemates with her opinion. Others are just pretending. In fact, I’ll tip Tacha to win the game. However, I think the show will get more entertaining as weeks run by. We are patiently waiting for the surprise Big Brother has for us. As for eviction, I want Thelma to leave the house on Sunday.

If I’m to score BBNaija, it’ll be average

-Pascal Nwabueze, actor

In the first place, the producers of the show got it all wrong from the way the housemates were selected. Most of the housemates seem either engaged, in relationships or married. So, they are being careful and conscious of their conduct in the house. Apart from Mike whom I know is married, I didn’t hear other housemates say they were in serious relationships when they came on stage the first day. Even if they are married or in serious relationships, they are already in the house and so they need to loosen up. If I am to score the show, it will be average.

Evict all housemates; get new ones

-Dolapo Omodeni, journalist

I am not impressed with this set of housemates at all. They are not making the show interesting unlike the previous editions. For those who subscribed to watch the show, I’m sure they have the same complaint as I do. No, BBNaija season 4 is far from entertaining, even their games are not entertaining. Who do I think should be evicted on Sunday? All of them should go home, I beg. Biggie should bring entirely new set of housemates into the house.

It’s not entertaining as expected

-Ibiyemi Ibironke, educationist

For now, the show is unpredictable; but there is still time to turn around the game. But sincerely, compared to the previous editions, this year’s BBNaija is a no, no. It’s not entertaining as expected. Who do I think should be evicted next? I think Jeff and Diane should go!

I can’t feel the vibe

-Toyin Fatunmise, teacher

The show is boring; I can’t feel the vibe. I wonder what Frodd, Gedoni and Mercy are still doing in the house; they should be evicted on Sunday.

It’s getting hotter by the day

-Success Isibor, actress

For the first two weeks, BBNaija season 4 is kind of boring and not well organised, but now it’s getting hotter by the day. For me, Tacha represents the theme, ‘Pepper Dem’ very well. But then, I want Mercy to win because she’s very mature, humble, nice and real. And please, what’s Frodd doing there? He should be the next to be evicted.

There is still time to spice up the show

-Funmi Kayode, ticketing officer

BBNaija is not entertaining as expected but there is still time to spice it up. For now, all they do is sit, eat and talk until Biggie brings up the task. Among all the housemates, Mercy is it. She’s a whole mood and more. I beg, Jackie should be evicted, nothing about her adds up. She’s intelligent but I guess that house is not meant for intelligent people.

Many housemates with fake accents

-Sharon Akumadu, actress

I find this year’s Big Brother Naija less entertaining and boring. My reason for this is that there are many housemates with fake accents.

It’s so boring you doze off watching it

-Tosin Anjorin, educationist

This year’s BBNaija is not as entertaining as the past editions. It’s so boring that you doze off when watching it. Only Tacha is the real ‘atarodo’ (pepper) out of all the housemates, all others are pretenders.

But then, I’ll prefer Omashola to win. The guy is just too much

This BBNaija is iced water, not pepper

-David Ose, Marketer

The show is rubbish. I’m not feeling the vibe at all. They say the theme is ‘Pepper Dem’. Tell me, where is the pepper? After almost a month, no one can feel the pepper. Look, this BBNaija is iced water, not pepper!

The show is very boring; I can’t feel it

-Kayode Bankole, content provider

The show is very boring. I can’t feel it at all. All the remaining 17 housemates are up for possible eviction on Sunday. Who do I want to go home amongst them? I want Frodd and Khafy sent home.

What I expected is not what I’m seeing

-Edward Atuis, medical scientist

What I expected is not what I am seeing, most especially, on the part of Tacha who was trending already on Instagram and YouTube even before going into the house. I am seeing a different person in the house, although, she’s the only housemate that keeps it real. Yet she needs to add more character to her game. I want more drama from her.

Poor selection of housemates

-Mutiat Alli-Lawore, Journalist

This year’s BBNaija is yet to gather momentum probably because of poor selection of housemates. In the last edition, ‘See Gobee’, we were quick to connect with the housemates. However, it’s just few weeks into the competition, I believe the game pattern would change soon. Next eviction should see Frodd and Nelson leaving.

Only Tacha is real

-Blessing Abosi, sales representative

I like Tacha because she is real but my favourite housemates are Seyi, Gedoni and Mike.

Housemates should loosen up and make the show interesting

-Godspower Robbinson, banker

I feel if the show continues this way, with the negative thoughts people have about it, it will reduce viewers’ interest in it. But I am happy that the housemates are beginning to loosen up. They should free themselves from all inhibitions and make the show more interesting.