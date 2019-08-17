Damilola Fatunmise, Rita Okoye And Lucy Nnaji

Social media was abuzz after a UK tabloid broke the news that Khafi Kareem, an officer with the London Metropolitan Police had gone AWOL, only to resurface in Nigeria as one of the housemates in the Big Brother Naija reality television show tagged: ‘Pepper Dem’.

According to the report, the 29-year-old, who joined the Met Police as a constable in 2015, did not get permission from her employers before absconding from her post. And to worsen her case, the report alleged that Kareem was caught having sex with 31-year-old housemate, Ekpata Gedoni on national TV, thus constituting an embarrassment to her employers.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police declared that an internal investigation would be carried out, adding that any officer found to have breached police standards of professional behaviour could face misconduct proceedings.

An unnamed colleague of Kareem said: “She’s a serving British Police officer. It’s outrageous.”

However, Entertainer sought the opinions of Nigerians on the allegations leveled against Khafi Kareem. Their reactions:

Khafi old enough to take decisions

-Belinda Effah, actress

She is over 18 and entitled to her decisions. She is a mature woman and must have weighed the consequences. Whatever comes after Big Brother Naija, I am sure she can handle. My honest thought is there is no need crying more than the bereaved. Let us just pray she makes it to the end of the show and probably wins, so it could compensate for her decision.

Khafi knows what she’s doing

-Nazo Ekezie, actress

She would be alright at the end of the day, I am sure. Khafi knows what she is doing. Besides, she is old enough to make a decision that would favour her.

Please, let Khafi be!

-Nkechi Blessing, actress

Khafi is an adult and so she is doing what she thinks is best for her. Please, they should let her be! People should let Khafi do whatever she deems fit for herself, as long as it makes her happy.

She’s too desperate for fame

-Annjay Chioma, actress

I can see a lady who is too desperate for fame and will do anything to get what she wants. Life is a choice though, and that’s her choice. Having sex on national TV three times and still counting? Haba! Is she the only one with private parts? I am not trying to judge her but it wasn’t a good move. It is her body, her choice. Somehow, I feel for her because the guy she has been dishing out the thing to will still dump her at the end of the day. I think BB Naija organisers should approve the use of sex toys too.

Khafi at fault

-Jude Orhorha, actor

Khafi is at fault for not getting permission. But in order not to judge her, we must hear from her also. But her employers should have waited until she’s out of the house before addressing the issue.

She shouldn’t have put her job on the line

-Edward Atuls, laboratory scientist

I think I agree with Daddy Freeze’s opinion. Why would she put a good paying job with benefits and a future on the line just for a few Instagram likes? This is a job that pays you in either Euros or Pounds. She should have just obeyed her superiors.

Don’t judge Khafi!

-Sylvia Onuokwu, banker

Khafi is mature enough to decide what she wants. You can’t judge someone who has chosen to go for what makes her happy. Moreover, she may not be enjoying her police job.

Met Police can’t prove Khafi had sex on TV

-Funmilayo Kayode, travel consultant

Every establishment has its work ethics. If you are in an establishment you should understand the work ethics and regulations. I am sure Khafi knew this and just decided to damn the consequences. She should be ready to accept whatever happens beyond Big Brother, as long as she hasn’t resigned officially. If having sex is against the rules, she can get her lawyer to put that straight. She is an adult and can decide to have sex on a moving train; it is her business. Did she even have sex? How can they prove it? Well, her lawyer can swear she didn’t.

She’s irresponsible

-Adedolapo Amodeni, journalist

Personally, I think Khafi should have gotten permission before going for the Big Brother Naija show. The fact that her permission was denied is enough for her not to bother, but she decided to go ahead and risk her job to compete for the N60 million grand prize.

The issue of having sex a few days after getting into the house shows she is not a responsible young lady. The house can make you go crazy because you are shut out of the real world, as you don’t have access to mobile phones or TV. But this is not a valid reason to engage in sex on national TV.

Met Police unfair to Khafi

-Tosin Alonge, teacher

I think the UK Met Police has not been fair to Khafi. If she really didn’t get permit for her absence, that means she must have breached the service code. But for having sex on TV, it is so wrong to expose Khafi the way they did in that publication. Isn’t that her private life? It is just like my boss at the office threatening me with a sack because I kissed someone in public. Anyway, we should all wait for Khafi’s opinion immediately she leaves the Big Brother house.

It’s her right to take any action

-Blessing Abosi, sales executive

Firstly, it is her choice to go for the show with or without the permission of her bosses. Khafi is an adult; she has the right to take any action.