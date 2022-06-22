From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, has lamented that Nigeria is starving in the midst of abundant mineral resources, urging Christians to continually pray for the country to come out of her present challenges.

The pastor made the call at the just-concluded three-day National healing and deliverance crusade, with the theme, Divine Visitation, held at the FCT Sports Complex, Abuja.

He said that the programme was organized to seek God’s intervention for the nation, especially as the country prepares for the 2023 general elections.

While decried the level of killings in the nation and how people pretend as if nothing is happening, he said that it is an error that Nigeria is lacking in the midst of abundant resources.

“In medicine, there is something we call Glycogen storage disease. It is a situation where what the body needs is there but the body is starving. That is the current situation in our nation Nigeria. Starvation in the midst of enormous abundance resources.”

Pastor Enenche read an emotional letter from a kidnap victim who was held captive by bandits in northern Nigeria for about 18 months.

He added, “I am so amazed that most of our people in this country behave as if everything is alright. I encountered a woman recently that was in captivity of terrorists for about one and half years.

“She wrote a letter to me from the terrorists’ camp, but she said there was no means to send the letter (from there), so when she saw me in person, she delivered the letter.

“In the letter, she revealed horrible things kidnap victims go through on a daily basis.

“We have gone through pain and agony that is unexplainable. Some Christian mothers and sisters have stayed here for about four, three, two and one years and some have stayed for five months.”

“Young ladies are being forced to convert or are given out for marriage. Ladies who refuse to convert are turned to sex slaves and some are being forced into hard labour, while people like uniform personnel, NGO workers and so on are killed brutally. Sometimes,they demand huge ransom for their release.

“As she recounted her story, it is unbelievable that we live in such a country where such a demonic agenda is being perpetrated.

Pastor Enenche, therefore, declared God’s judgment on killers and their sponsors in Nigeria.He decried how wasters of lives are arrested and allowed to scotfree without being prosecuted, a development he described as very “sad and terrible.

“But I have bad news for them, the nation shall be the burial ground for every killer and their sponsors in the land”, he said.

He, however, called on Nigerians, irrespective of religion or ethnicity, to get their Permanent Voters Card so they can participate in the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

He said gone were the days when people thought votes don’t count. He believes that when people unite with one voice, things will change and good leaders would be enthroned.

At the well-attended crusade, attendants cried to God for a lasting panacea to the myriad of problems threatening the existence of the entity called Nigeria.

