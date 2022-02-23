By Lukman Olabiyi

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is not doing enough to reposition economy of the country, based on manifestation of what Nigerians are facing daily.

According to him, the current fuel scarcity and hike in flight fares were pointers that nothing is working again and a reflection that the country’s economy is in a state of comatose.

He stated this, yesterday, while speaking at the annual Grandmothers’ Festival in Epe, Lagos and called on the president to take a drastic step that could help salvage the economy from imminent collapse.

“I think there is an urgent need for the Federal Government to evolve a strategic approach to salvage the economic doldrum facing the country.

“In recent time, Nigeria has been surviving on foreign loans and the economic hardship is hitting hard on the ordinary citizens.

“The current fuel scarcity and increase in the prices of the premium motor spirit can only make things worse for Nigeria and Nigerians.

“The proposed increase in the cost of flight tickets, nationwide, will also add to the suffering of the people.

“Now that people prefer to travel by air as a result of the high spate of insecurity, it is very unfortunate that the Airline Operators of Nigeria have resolved to increase the cost of flight tickets nationwide.

“For example, economy flight tickets that sold for N30,000 or 35,000 at a flat rate has been increased to N50,000 nationwide.

“The domestic operators gave reasons for the sudden increase which, according to them, include high cost of jet A1 fuel, forex scarcity, double digit inflation, increase in ground handling charges, cost of buying and importation of spare parts among others. Apart from the aviation, other sectors of the economy are also suffering,” he said.