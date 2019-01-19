Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the challenges facing the nation’s economy is a fallout of the cancellation of all the promises President Muhammadu Buhari made to Nigerians in 2015.

Addressing thousands of Omuma people at the State Primary School, Eberi on Friday, Governor Wike said President Buhari made high sounding promises, which he deliberately refused to keep. He said: “The new name of the APC is All Promises Cancelled. There is no single promise that has been fulfilled by the APC Federal Government. For us in Rivers State, we don’t know if there is a federal government”.

He said that Rivers people would overwhelmingly vote Atiku Abubakar because he has the business and leadership acumen to create employment opportunities and revive the economy.

“Whatever you are doing, on February 16, 2019, come out and vote Atiku Abubakar to revive the economy. Atiku Abubakar is a decent and law-abiding politician, who will develop the country rapidly “, he said.

The governor said under the present dispensation, only PDP states are paying salaries, executing and commissioning projects. He said APC state governors have abandoned their people and refused to pay salaries.

Governor Wike commended Omuma people for their support for PDP, noting that he has kept his promises by providing electricity for 19 communities, construction of a zonal hospital and the ongoing construction of a 17 kilometre road across several communities in the area. He assured them of more developmental projects during his second term

While praising Rt Hon Kelechi Nwogu for mobilising Omuma people to collect 90 percent of their permanent voters cards, Governor Wike challenged other local government areas to mobilise their people to collect their voters cards for the 2019 general elections.

The governor reiterated his call for all Rivers PDP leaders to deliver their respective polling units. He said political recognition would be accorded leaders who deliver their units.

Chairman of Rivers State PDP, Bro Felix Obuah said that Omuma people by their overwhelming outing, have proved their total support for Governor Wike. He urged them to intensify their support during the presidential and governorship elections.

The PDP Chairman presented party flags to Rivers East Senatorial candidate, Senator George Sekibo, House of Representatives candidate for Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency, Ephraim Nwuzi and the candidate for Omuma State Constituency, Rt Hon Kelechi Nwogu.

Speaking at the rally, Nwogu said the gathering was not a campaign rally, but a victory rally.

He said that Governor Wike has been magnanimous to Omuma people through projects and employment opportunities. He said that Omuma people will vote for Wike and PDP.

He said: “We are completely for PDP. We will vote for you and protect our votes. We are ready for the election. We have gone up to 90 percent PVC collection. We will show our commitment to PDP by voting out Buhari and voting in Atiku. We will vote all PDP candidates. For Governor Wike, take it for granted, he has won”.