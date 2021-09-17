The need for an improvement in the reading culture of Nigerians was brought to the fore once again by the Ikorodu Metropolitan Lions Club International,September 8th as it is customary, was celebrated as a day to focus attention on the importance of promoting worldwide literacy.

The organisation observed that, without urgent action and investment, our children cannot compete on the global stage.

Recently, the club in her magnanimity, collaborated with stakeholders in global literacy actions to lend credence to the annual event in different sessions to the gains of beneficiaries, who were mostly pupils.

This year Reading Action took another dimension as Seasoned Facilitators and Judges were drafted into co-ordinate this year reading action program with over 110 pupils participated.

