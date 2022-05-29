From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Accord Party (AP) has stated that Nigerians were no longer interested in big parties like the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party has also added the interest for a smaller party that would function as a third force to save the nation.

It said that the leadership style of the government of PDP in Rivers State was the reason Accord Party would take over power in the state.

Legal Adviser of party in Rivers State, Prefa Max, spoke in Port Harcourt, weekend, after the party’s primary elections for Senate and House of Representatives positions.

Max stated that the 2023 election would not be based on whether PDP or APC, noting that the two parties have failed Nigerians.

He said that the attention was on a smaller party that would provide a third force that Nigerians could trust, adding that Accord Party stands the opportunity.

He said: “Primary election for the Senate and House of Representatives was peaceful and there is no imposition of candidate. We are doing it peacefully and legally and everybody is happy.

“INEC and security operatives were present to monitor the process. It is strange to them knowing that elections in Rivers State are sometimes violent, but this one was peaceful.

“We are fielding candidates for all the elective offices. There is no consensus arrangement. But where there is only one person that aspirant stands unopposed.

“There are no bigger parties and smaller parties anymore. What is important now is the electorate. If you field credible candidates with pedigree and integrity, people will vote for them.

“Are you not tired of this party thing? Forget about the big names, we are coming out and we are coming for the electorate to see who they will vote for in the election and it is going to be Accord candidates.

Also, Omubo Princewill, candidate-elect for the Rivers West Senatorial District, said the election in 2023 would largely be based on individuals and not party, noting that he stands the chance of being victorious at the polls.

Princewill said: “We give glory to God for this opportunity. Being at the National Assembly is not an easy thing and I hope this will be the springboard for the general election, so that we can go there and make the difference.

“No contest is simple; but, I have my credentials and integrity. We know that the bigger parties have disappointed the country. Forget the name you hear, you will see the difference. The country has tried APC and PDP; they are disappointed in them.”