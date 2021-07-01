From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Bishop of the Anglican diocese of Kabba, Rt Rev, Dr Steven Kayode Akobe has said the level of hardships that Nigerians are currently facing is unprecedented and president Muhammad Buhari to urgently do something about it

Bishop Akobe lamented that Government seems helpless with the unprecedented sufferings and hardships the citizens are passing through as a result of unending attacks from Boko haram insurgents, kidnappers, bandits, Fulani herdsmen as well as falling and failing economic and social standard of living.

The man of God regretted that due to the persistent insecurity in the land, the nation has witnessed more internally displaced persons more than he time of civil war with hundreds been killed daily and many more rendered perpetually homeless and decapacitated.

He warned that Nigeria must not be allowed to slip into genocide like Rwanda and Sudan saying those at the affairs of the nation must rise up now to stop this dangerous trend.

Bishop Akobe gave this warning in his message to the nation during the 9th Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Kabba and the 25 years anniversary of the diocese which held recently at the Cathedral church of St Andrews, Kabba with the theme: ” We are God’s people, chosen for a purpose”

In his words” our diverse ethnic, cultural and religious differences no doubt is the handiwork of God’s gifts and blessings to us which should be our strength has now become our woe

” Nigeria has never been this divided in all our corporate existence as a nation, today the fault lines of religion, tribe, class religion have become clearly visible and this has led to so much bitterness, suspicion and violence

‘ There are more internally displaced persons across the nation today than we had during the civil war of 1967. Thomas Pane Said’s the world is my country, all mankind are my brethren and to do well is my religion’

“We need to embrace our differences until our differences don’t make a difference in the way we treat ourselves. The political class should stop using religion , ethnic or tribal differences as a weapon for political gains” he noted.

“The National Bureau of Statistics 2019 poverty and inequality in Nigeria report highlighted that 40 percent of the total population or almost 83 million people live below the country’s poverty line of ₦137,430 naira ($381.75) per year

” It is so sad that Nigeria is now known as the poverty headquarters of the world and has overtaken India with the largest rate of people living in extreme poverty in the world. In Nigeria about 86.9 million people live in severe poverty which is about 50% of its entire population

” And up until we speak , the country is still failing at lowering the rate of poverty. One of the UN ‘s sustainable development goals is to end extreme poverty by 2050, however Nigeria’s poverty rate are currently going in the wrong direction, therefore Government needs to do something urgent and drastic to solve this problem”

To proffer solutions to the poverty rate in Nigeria, the clergyman therefore urged Government to diversify the economy saying the recurrent instability of the global oil market should force government to look beyond oil.

” Nigeria must move completely like other developed countries to the digital economy which is driven by human capital and technological development. With the enormous human resources, particularly among the youths and younger Nigerians, our Government should invest heavily in this area.

” Nigeria is blessed with enormous natural and solid minerals littering the floor of our rich landscape, Government should encourage both local and international miners to further increase Government revenue outside the already stressed oil production, when this is done jobs shall be created for millions Nigerians

” Revamping the agricultural sector is surely another alternative to reliance on oil, any Government that is serious in attaining faster economic growth and diversification should not underestimate the role of the agric sector which is the engine house and panacea of economic prosperity” he added

On the clamour for restructuring, Dr Akobe said if Nigeria truly wants to move forward , the country has to be restructured and true federalism must be entrenched so as to reduce the current ethnic agitation

” The cry of marginalisation has been loud in the South East , home to the Igbo ethnic group, the Igbo position as regards the Nigeria federal system is that the system is characterised by lopsidededness, particularly in the allocation of national resources and perceived non integration into the mainstream politics since the end of civil war in 1970

” The sense of lack of belonging, u forms the views of some pro self determination groups like the Movement for the Actualization of the sovereign state of Biafra and Indegeneous People of Biafra that the Igbo people are no longer in being part of the Nigeria and should be allowed to secede and form an independent state of Biafra

” Essentially, the agitation for true federalism is about struggle for access of national resources, Whatever is the position, the truth must be said, Nigeria can not remain under this present arrangement, there is a great and urgent need for a true federalism and restructuring, if we truly want to move forward as a nation’ he posited

The synod theme entitled ” We are God’s people chosen for a purpose’ ( John 15: 5- 17, Peter 1; 8- 9 was used by the man of God to encourage Christians especially in Nigeria not to lose hope but to trust God always even in the c face of persecution, threat to life and displacement.

He said in epistle, Apostle Peter was encouraging Christians to stay focus and have perseverance in the the of trail knowing full well that as the chosen of God, God will never abandon them.

” By rooting their perseverance in the person and work of Christ, believers can always cling to hope in the midst of sufferings. This is our charter as God’s people called for a purpose.

” We must be relevant in our world, helping to solve problems around us and not contributing to the already difficult and terrible situation, Christians in every sphere of life must be problems solver, solution givers and blessings to their environment”

Bishop Akobe therefore said to be God’s people chosen for a purpose, Christians must always give God pleasure and glory by worshipping him,must be like Christ, must serve with their gifts, must spread the gospel to unbelievers and must be an integral part of God’s family by Loving others.

The one week celebration drew important personalities from across the nation including clergymen with Rt Rev Dr Marcus Dogo of St Luke Cathedral, Birni Kebbi as the guest speaker.

