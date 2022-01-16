From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama, has lamented the uncertainty in which Nigerians now live their daily lives.

Kaigama, while delivering homily during his pastoral visit to Saint Andrew’s Catholic Church, Orozo, Abuja, yesterday, said Nigerians have become too uncertain about many things in the country.

According to Kaigama, “Unfortunately, we have become too uncertain about many things; unsure each day about what will become of our people if they go to the farms or streams, what may befall villagers at night, or even in broad daylight in the cities, where people get abducted in exchange for raw cash.”

Citing the gospel reading from John 2: 1-11 whereby those at the wedding feast in Cana ran out of whine, Kaigama said many families too are quickly running out of the wine of gladness as they are threatened by moral and social vices, economic hardship arising from poor and corrupt governance.

The immediate past Catholic Archbishop of Jos also said as Jesus filled the empty water jars with water turned into wine, all Nigerians have to beg God to fill their hearts and the hearts of others around them with genuine love.

Earlier during the sermon, Kaigama said in the country, Nigerians seemed to transit from one major national challenge to another.

He added that the nation witnessed the criminal activities and mindless killings such as the recent attacks in Zamfara State, and efforts by terrorists to establish themselves as a government within a government, yet, the assurances of political leaders and security operatives always leave more to be desired.

“Only yesterday (Saturday), the Armed Forces Remembrance Day was well celebrated. We join millions of Nigerians to appreciate the sacrifices of our fallen and living heroes. We must continue to pray for the departed ones, expressing solidarity and showing kindness to the veterans and survivors, while urging Government to pay particular attention to the welfare of the men and women who have made selfless contributions to the search for durable peace for all Nigerians,” Kaigama stated.

Kaigama further said like the bride and groom in the gospel reading, there are many people whose “wine of life” has run out, meaning that they suffer dejection and sadness.

“Many in our country are nervous like the groom of Cana; some live in bitter days and unhappy moments, without the privilege of a healthy and comfortable life, compounded by the indifference and insensitivity of leaders at all levels. We need the wine of honesty enthusiasm, understanding, solidarity, mutual acceptance, self-giving, and forgiveness. Jesus challenges us today to convert the water of indifference and apathy to the wine of spiritual fervor,” Kaigama also said.

Kaigama however prayed that “through the powerful intercession of Mary our Mother, may we experience especially in 2022, an abundance of joy, love and peace in our families, parishes, our nation Nigeria and the world at large.”