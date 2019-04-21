Gilbert Ekezie

General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka has advised Nigerians to use the opportunity of the occasion of this year’s Easter to promote peace and love in the country.

He stated this yesterday during a special two-day Easter programme of the Lord’s Chosen titled, God’s Covenant of Peace and Blessing, that will end today at the Chosen Revival Ground, along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, by Ijesha, Bus Stop, Lagos.

Muoka pointed out that promotion of peace and harmony in the country is the only way Christians can acknowledge and appreciate what Jesus has done for humanity. “And truly if there is any time we need peace more than before in this country, it is now. Matt. 11: 28- 30 says, “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. It also says, “Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.”

Muoka hinted that God has offered everyone everlasting peace at no cost; however the cost will be high if they reject this free offer. “If the world, particularly Nigerians will acknowledge and appreciate this wonderful work of grace and by the invitation return to their God, then the political and economic woes that have characterized the Nigerian society will become a thing of the past. This period of Easter, as we return to God with apology for our sins, peace shall return to all and the entire country shall rejoice.”

The cleric also stated that there shall be reign of blessing of peace and joy, as no participant at the programme will go home empty handed because God Almighty has seen the hopelessness they are subjected to and therefore has scheduled the crusade to shower peace and blessing of unspeakable joy to them. “Era of political, economic and social anxiety will end after this power parked crusade and the nation will be great again.”