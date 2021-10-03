From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that the country must strengthen public health institutions as a priority because Nigerians who cannot afford medical treatment overseas do not deserve to die.

The governor maintained that it is the primary responsibility of any government to ensure equitable access to basic healthcare for the citizens, especially the poor and most vulnerable in society.

Governor Wike made the assertion after inspecting ongoing construction work at the multi-billion naira, Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostic and Treatment Centre; the Basic Clinical and Clinical Sciences, the Renal and Pathology Departments for the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

The governor said the state government’s huge investment in the tertiary hospital and public health infrastructure was aimed at making the state the hub for medical tourism in the country.

Governor Wike remarked that any government that recognises the centrality of public health and its critical role in nation building, would as a priority, strengthen public health institutions, so that those who cannot afford to seek medical treatment overseas don’t die.

He said: “How many people can afford travelling overseas? We have all it takes to improve on our health sector, to provide the necessary facilities. We have our doctors, all we need to do is to train and retrain them.

“Look at Government House Hospital (Port Harcourt), look at how people troop in there, because the basic facilities are there and the doctors are willing, committed to work because of the environment they have found themselves.

“If you give our people the required environment and give them the facilities, the tools to work, there is no need for us travelling abroad. When people come to Government House Clinic, they look at the facilities and say is it not what we see overseas? So, we can replicate it here in Nigeria.”

The governor declared that the government must make it a priority to provide incentives and create an enabling environment that can help ensure that doctors and other medical experts do their job well.

“So, my own motivation is that if I have opportunity to travel overseas, what about others who do not have the opportunity to travel overseas? Must they die simply because they don’t have opportunity? It is the obligation of government to make sure that our citizens are given the best in terms of protecting their lives. It is the responsibility of government to protect lives.

“So, we must do everything we can to see that we save the lives of our people by making sure that our healthcare delivery system is working and the doctors are also given the best for them to work.”

