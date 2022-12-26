From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following the soaring prices of food and other items for the yuletide celebration as well as the unabated security challenge in the country, Captain David Mbamara (rtrd), Labour Party(LP) governorship aspirant in Imo State has urge Nigerians to be patient and vote the Presidential candidate of his party, Mr Peter Obi as their president for a better yuletide celebration in 2023.

Mbamara while addressing newsmen on Tuesday also noted that the best sacrifice to make during this yuletide is to reflect on the pains of 2023 and vote Obi to erase their turbulent times.

He said “As all of us can see, this is a Christmas with a difference ,many of us did not travel home because of insecurity, high cost of transportation ,we’re celebrating the Christmas with fuel at N280 per litre ,this Christmas is a Christmas before the election ,particularly in Imo State .

“I want us to look at the pains of today and let it be a motivating factor for us to take our destinies in our hands ,i want us to look at the situations around us today and take firm resolution not to allow misfit and people who do not what governance is all about to manage our total affairs ..

“Let’s take this election serious, let’s go for competence, capacity and someone who can bring us out from this doldrums ,let’s look at people who can be able to change the directive of this country ,for me the best person for that task is His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi .

“He needs the four way test of the third force, integrity, capacity, inclusive governance who can unite Nigerians and lastly competence, i want to re endorse him and urge all Nigerians irrespective of their religious, ethnicity, or social stratification to vote Obi in the best interest of Nigeria.” Mbamara stated.

Also speaking on his aspiration to govern Imo, Mbamara said “To the good people of Imo State,you have a date with history ,all your prayers have been answered by God almighty by using the present governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Hope Uzodimma to change the political calendar, Imo election is now a stand alone election ,God has also given us Peter Obi as a symbol to emulate.

“And of course,we can not say that God has not answered our prayer because INEC has introduced BVAs, therefore we can not claim that our vote would not count ,nobody would say after this election that Imo State is unlucky, I therefore urge you Ndi Imo to shine your eyes ,it’s been a very long time we have been in pains ,as every Nigeria is rallying round Obi, it’s now incumbent in you to pick your own leader .

“43 years Mbakwe left as governor, we’re still crying over him ,there is an Mbamara now ,from Mbakwe to Mbamara, I’ve presented myself to serve you as your governor through Labour Party and i urge Ndi Imo to look at my track records ,look at me,if i meet your criteria please support me and if I don’t ,you can make the right choice ,if you want Imo to move forward, David Chukwuemeka Mbamara is the right man .

“I know the security challenges,I know the pains of having 60 percent unemployed youths ,I know the social, economical implications of such development ,you can not talk of security without putting into cognisance Imo youths ,non youth policies, no factories ,yet every year our higher institutions churn out youths into the labour markets .

“Imo is ranked among the most indebted States in Nigeria, Heartland football is relegated to the second division ,Imo Grasshoppers is nowhere to be found ,our education industry has collapsed ,no internal roads ,the inner and outer ringroads have since collapsed without any attention, use this Xmas to reflect with me as your next governor, Imo is in a safe hands.” Mbamara said.