Driven by the passion to make an impact in the entertainment industry, Justice Nuagbe aka Ushbebe has concluded arrangements to roll out his new comedy series, Abnormal.

Abnormal tells the story of Ush, who is given a free accommodation in Lekki, Lagos but can’t meet up with demands; so he decides to bring his best friend, Tomama from Warri to join him in the mission to overcome the many challenges of Lagos life.

Created by Ushbebe and produced by Pride Rock Entertainment and Ocean Growth Homes, the hilarious sitcom is directed by Darasen Richard and parades stellar cast including Ushbebe, IK Ogbonna, AY, Eniola Badmus, Juliet Ibrahim, Osita Iheme, Lilian Esoro, and MC Lively amongst others.

Speaking on the project, Ushbebe disclosed that the sitcom relates to the everyday people and could easily be understood by all.