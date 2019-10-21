The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, on Monday in Abuja said that Nigerians would soon enjoy the benefits of closure of the country’s land borders by the Federal Government.

Ajayi said this at the unveiling of a competition on automotive design initiated by the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC).

While commending the Federal Government for its action, Ajayi urged Nigerians to exercise patience over the initial hardship associated with the borders’ closure.

According to him, though it might not be palatable now, but very soon Nigerians will appreciate the giant strides President Muhammadu Buhari took to protect the future of the country.

He, however, urged the Federal Government to create enabling environment and the needed legal framework to attract investors into the country.

“This is necessary so that the hardship would not be too much.

“Also, Nigerians must do everything to make investors have confidence in us,’’ Ajayi said.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, said that the ministry was committed to diversifying the resource base of the economy.

Represented by Mr John Aboje, the minister said that it could be achieved by promoting trade and investment with special emphasis on increased production and export of non-oil and gas products.

He urged youths in the country to explore the automotive design challenge competition to showcase their talents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition is aimed at discoving talent in order to promote automotive design in Nigeria.

The annual event would present relevant automotive challenges of the country and give opportunity to innovative Nigerians to express their talents in applicable design solutions.

The 2019 edition of the competition focuses on the design of applicable mini taxi and cost effective mini tractors in Nigeria.

The Director-General of NADDC, Mr Jelani Aliyu urged Nigerian youths below 40 years to make their entries through https://naddcdesignchallenge.com (NAN)