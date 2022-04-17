From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has predicted that Nigerians of different faith and ethnic differences, will soon unleash their anger on corrupt leaders whose actions had led to the precarious state of affairs in Nigeria.

Archbishop Kaigama, in his Easter Sunday Homily delivered at Our Lady, Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral Church, Abuja, advised the political class to change their ways and work for the interest of the masses or face unfriendly mass action that’s coming soon.

He informed the political leaders that Nigerians are tired of poor governance, excuses, insecurity, and several other socioeconomic challenges that have reduced the standard of living in Nigeria, and many of have complained and lamented about it through different platforms.

He said: “Our social media platforms are sometimes filled with sad, fake and bad news; just as our world is invaded by the virus of immorality and acts causing hopelessness and needless pains.

“Amidst the religious and political voices of hatred and violence, Muslims and Christians whose Ramadan and Easter, respectively, coincided this year again, should go beyond mutual courteous felicitations to be instruments of fostering social harmony and peaceful co-existence, speaking and acting against corruption, injustice and greed; doing everything to overcome ethno-religious and socio-political hostilities.”

He commended the recent outbursts of righteous anger cutting across gender, age, religious and ethnic affiliations, with reference to the recent videos of Christians lampooning Christian preachers who exploit the Name of Jesus for their selfish aims, to the detriment of their gullible followers.

He also commended a Catholic lady who challenged some Catholic priests against being disrespectful to parishioners and being materialistic instead of working for the salvation of souls.

He added: “An Islamic Sheikh not succumbing to religious sentiments was critical of the lackadaisical attitude of government to the safety of lives following bombings, kidnappings, and endless acts of insecurity.

“It is encouraging that people are taking on leaders irrespective of whether they are of similar religious or ethnic affiliation and challenging their lacklustre performance.

“By the “EndSARS” protests, the youths successfully passed a judgment on the failure of government to secure them and provide for them and their future. Undoubtedly, there is anger across religious and ethnic lines against leaders who milk the country dry and rob the citizens of a decent life.

“As governance appears to take the back seat because of campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections, many are questioning the sincerity of politicians vying for public offices. Nigerians want selfless and empathetic leaders, not those paranoid, defensive and antagonistic towards critics.

“Nigerians detest leaders operating in their comfort zones and who do not feel the discomfort and pain of the lack of electricity, potable water, fuel or the social dislocation caused by the frequent disruption of schools and medical services due to strikes by workers pressing for their legitimate rights.”

Archbishop Kaigama, however, informed worshipers that sin was responsible for the rising cases of brutal killings, kidnappings, immoral and anti-social activities in different parts of Nigeria.

He said that it’s only when Nigerians stop offending God and one another that the negative and harsh social realities being witnessed in Nigeria will be greatly minimized.

He equally accused Nigerians of the habit of blaming political leadership, but forgetting that in their private lives, they violate God’s laws and also violate neighbours’ integrity and rights saying like Cain, “Am I my brother’s keeper?”.

He prayed for God’s Mercy on the world and liberate it from the shackles of insecurity and agonies caused by man’s inhumanity to man. “May Jesus transform our situations, satisfy our hungers, quench our thirsts, heal our sick world, wipe away our tears, and restore our buried hopes and aspirations, and above all, give us the peace that only God can give,” he prayed.