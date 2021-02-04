By Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has slammed Nigeria’s ruling party, the APC, saying Nigerians will massively kick the party out of office in the 2023 election because Nigerians are not happy with APC government due to their all round dismal performance and that the mistake of voting them into power will be corrected by voting PDP in 2023 general elections.

Wike who was in Yola Thursday, to inspect some on-going key projects initiated by the Fintiri lead PDP goverment in the state, insisted that, fighting corruption in the country depended on party in power and that APC is already failing from the top down to its state level.

Wike said, “Nigerians are not happy with the failure of APC goverment and are ready to correct it in 2023.”

The River state Governor who

inspected flyovers projects at capital school and police round, charged the Adamawa state governor, not to be distracted by the negative comments of opposition but instead concentrate on providing basic infrastructures and outstanding public service to the people of Adamawa state.

“I am shocked with what I have seen. I have been asking him where is he getting the funds to carry out such quantum projects.

“You have done very. In fact to say that you are doing very well is an understatement.

“PDP states are doing very well and some people are angry, let them show what they are doing instead of being angry.

”The kind of massive ongoing infrastural development in this state is amazing and it is an understatement to say Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri is doing well.

“With this type of projects, one would begin to think as if the economic meltdown did not affect this state,” Wike stated.