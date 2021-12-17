From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John James Akpanudoedehe, has said Nigerians will not make the mistake of replacing APC with a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government where a miniater will spend the nation’s resources to buy brassiere in 2023.

Akpanudoedehe spoke in Abuja, yesterday, when he received APC State Caretaker Chairmen at the national secretariat on a solidarity visit to the CECPC.

The party’s chief scribe who went spiritual countering the newly elected PDP Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu’s assertion, that APC will break by April 2022, said those pronouncements shall “come to nothing/”

“I learnt that the new PDP chairman made a prophecy that we will scatter before April. I replied by saying the Bible says take council together, it shall come to nothing. Speak the word, it will not stand, rather we will be stronger and stronger.

“Let me send a message to PDP, if we are talking about replacing APC, it can never be you because Nigerians are too intelligent. Nigerians will still chose APC. Talk is cheap, even when you sponsor crisis throughout Nigeria, we won all our by-elections.

“If you have a minister who served under that government and she bought a brassiere worth N1 million, we cannot replace APC with brassiere government. We just got another information that another account has been discovered,” he said.

