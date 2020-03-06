Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has predicted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would take over the central government in 2023.

Speaking at a PDP stakeholders meeting in Government House, Yenagoa, attended by party chieftains from the eight local government areas, he said the All Progressives Congress (APC) had disappointed Nigerians with its leadership and by the next general election the PDP would control the Federal Government. He also said PDP would continue to maintain its dominance in Bayelsa politics.

The governor in a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, maintained that Nigerians had seen the difference in performance between the two main parties and would not make another mistake of entrusting the leadership of the country to the APC.

He said the supervision of electoral materials such as ballot papers as directed by the state elections tribunal clearly indicate that the PDP did not lose the November 16, 2019 governorship poll in Bayelsa.

Decrying the brazen display of federal might during election, Diri said the Federal Government had lost credibility and respect in the international community because of the undemocratic role it played in elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states. Diri thanked the PDP faithful for their hardwork and unalloyed loyalty to the party and urged them to sustain it.

“The God that has brought PDP back to Bayelsa will take PDP to 2023 and beyond it. Throughout the campaigns, it was only our posters and billboards that had the slogan ‘In God we trust.’ They don’t know that everything is settled in the spiritual realm before it manifests here on earth. I appreciate those of you who worked tirelessly, who prayed, who sought the face of God, rather than the face of man. You believed and were loyal to the party, and worked for its success. Without you, there would have been no PDP today.”