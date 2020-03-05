Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has predicted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would bounce back and take over the central government in 2023.

Diri who stated that All Progressives Congress (APC) is already shaky and has disappointed the country would give way for the PDP to control the Federal Government.

Diri made these remarks at a PDP stakeholders meeting in Government House, Yenagoa which had in attendance PDP chieftains from across the eight local government areas.

He declared that PDP would continue to maintain its dominance in the state and that it would bounce back at the national level in 2023.

The governor in a statement by his acting chief press secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, maintained that Nigerians had seen the difference in performance between the two main parties and would not make another mistake of entrusting the leadership of the country to the APC again.

He restated his position that the supervision of electoral materials such as ballot papers as directed by the state elections tribunal clearly indicate that the PDP did not lose the November 16, 2019 governorship poll in Bayelsa.

Decrying what he called brazen display of federal might only for election purposes, Diri noted that the Federal Government had lost a lot of credibility and respect in the international community because of the undemocratic role it played in the Bayelsa and Kogi elections.

He thanked the PDP faithful for their hard work and unalloyed loyalty to the party and urged them to sustain it for greater success.

His words: “The God that has brought PDP back to Bayelsa will take PDP to 2023 and beyond it. Throughout the campaigns, it was only our posters and billboards that had the slogan ‘In God we trust.’ They don’t know that everything is settled in the spiritual realm before it manifests here on earth.

“I appreciate those of you who worked tirelessly, who prayed, who sought the face of God rather than the face of man. You believed and were loyal to the party, and worked for its success. Without you, there would have been no PDP today. Our party will continue to lead in Bayelsa and move on to 2023 where we will capture the centre. That is why we must continue to contribute our quota.”

Diri seized the opportunity to appeal to aggrieved members to close ranks and work as a united family adding that any attempt to factionalise or destabilise the party would not be condoned.

He expressed support for the Moses Cleopas-led executive, pointing out that PDP members must adhere to the party’s constitution and shun anti-party tendencies and activities.

“For anybody planning to factionalise our party, this is the time to have a change of heart. Anybody who believes he will go to Abuja to pick forms for the state congress that is a huge joke.”