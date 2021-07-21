From Ndubuisi Orji,Abuja

PDP spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement, however, alleged Shehu was merely unfolding the plot by a cabal in the Presidency to derail the country’s constitutional democratic.

He said the assertion that Nigerians would be waiting for President Buhari “to show the way in 2023” has “heightened public apprehensions” of alleged self-succession plot by “the cabal in the Presidency.”

“Shehu Garba should be bold enough to announce that President Buhari will be on the ballot for another term in 2023 and watch how Nigerians will respond.”

Ologbondiyan called on Nigerian across across party lines to caution President Buhari’s handlers “to note that such plots cannot stand as it will be firmly resisted by the people.”

He alleged that the comment explains why there have been onslaught against institutions of democracy and moves to amend the Electoral Act to accommodate electronic voting.

“ The 1999 Constitution (as amended) is clear on the tenure of office of the President and such cannot be extended under any guise or conditions whatsoever. It is imperative for Shehu Garba to note that Nigerians have been subjected to the worst forms of hardship under the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration and will never allow anything that will keep this administration in office a day beyond May.”

