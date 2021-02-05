From Billy Graham Abel Yola and Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the inability of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to tackle insurgency, banditry and corruption would compel Nigerians to vote out the party in 2023.

The governor said with current economic downturn and escalating banditry, it was obvious that Nigerians have realised that they made a terrible mistake to have voted the APC into power.

Wike stated this, yesterday, shortly after inspecting the Greater Interchange and Underpass being constructed by Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in Yola.

Wike said he was impressed with the developmental stride of the Adamawa State governor.

According to him, it was gladdening to note that similar feat were being replicated the states governed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He charged the Adamawa state governor, not to be distracted by the negative comments of opposition, but instead concentrate on providing basic infrastructures and outstanding public service to the people of Adamawa State.

The governor declared that Nigerians were apparently unhappy with the way the APC-led government had mismanaged the affairs of the country.

He asked: “Are Nigerians happy? The answer is no. If Nigerians are not happy, what is the expected result that you intend to get? Obviously, Nigerians would want APC government not to govern them in 2023.”

He stated that with the overwhelming infrastructural development taking place in all PDP states which Nigerians could attest to, it would be impossible for the PDP not to win the 2023 general elections.

“I believe that Nigerians now know that they made a mistake and they want to correct the mistake by voting for PDP and no longer APC.”

Governor Wike said the latest ranking of Nigeria as 146th most corrupt country in the world based on recently published Transparency International Corruption Index report, was indicative that the APC administration claim of fighting corruption had been misleading.

Wike said: “What you see is vindictiveness. Today, if I want to leave PDP and go to APC, I will no longer be corrupt. The moment I remain in PDP, I am corrupt. So, corruption is based on the party you belong to. That is their definition of corruption and that is why everybody is disappointed.”