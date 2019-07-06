Indomitable Lions of Cameroun coach, Clearance Seadorf said he’s aware of the opposition the Super Eagles will present when both teams meet today in the second round of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Ajax Amsterdam superstar admitted that the Super Eagles are one of the best teams in Africa and they must be 100 percent ready if they are to win.

“Against Nigeria, we have a big game on our hands, and we are looking forward to it. We’ll play a more open game and we’re confident to beat them.

“Nigeria will be difficult, which makes the match tough. So, we’re not underestimating Nigeria; we’ll not judge them with the result against Madagascar because the level of opposition determines how well you play. When Nigeria plays a bigger team, you’ll see their potentials.

“Nigeria plays with two fast wingers and we have to play a system that will stop them. We’ll approach the match like a final. We respect Nigeria because they are strong. We know they will be ready, and we will see how they come,” he said.