By Monica Iheakam

Nigeria’s Issoufou Abdou Mallam has been elected into the board of directors of the African Boxing Confederation (AFBC).

Abodu Mallam joins other eight directors elected at the AFCB congress held in Algiers supervised by the International Boxing Association (IBA) President, Umar Kremlev where Cameroon’s Bertrand Mendouga was elected to serve a four-year term as President of the African Boxing Confederation (AFBC).

The first order of business for the Board is to organise this year’s AFBC African Championships, which is due to hold in August and September.

Botswana’s Irene Ntelamo, Burundi’s Eric Ndayishimiye, Guinea’s Alpha Amadou Balde, Niger’s Azamia Omo-Agege, South Africa’s Siyabulela Cecil Nkwalo, Senegal’s Anta Gueye, and Tanzania’s Lukelo Anderson Willilo complete the rest of the Board.

Algeria’s capital staved off competition from Congo and Ethiopia to stage the elective Congress when the AFBC held its Extraordinary Congress in Istanbul prior to the International Boxing Association (IBA) Extraordinary Congress.