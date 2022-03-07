By Monica Iheakam

Nigeria young track sensation, Joy Abu, has been awarded the Women’s Outstanding Performer at the 2022 National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association Championship in South Dakota, USA.

Abu, a student of William Carey University, clocked a new personal Best (PB) of 8.23s to emerge the 60mH Champion, the fastest time by a Nigerian woman this season.

Her time set the NAIA Championship meet record, breaking the previous record of 8.31 seconds set by Akela Jones of Oklahoma Baptist in 2014.

Abu ran in the next event as she earned her second national title on the same day, winning the 400-meter dash national title in 53.49 seconds for the Crusaders.

Her compatriot, Success Umukoro representing South Plains showed supremacy in the women’s 60m dash final at the NJCAA.

Success secured the time in 7.47s as Ashanti Bollers took the silver in 7.48s.Miracle Thompson in 7.66s to finish eight.

Ese Awusa (New Mexico JC) raced to an impressive new Personal Best (PB) of 8.34s to finish 2nd in the women’s 60mH final at the NJCAA Indoor Championships in Pittsburgh, Kansas, just ahead of her compatriot Miracle Thompson who runs for Cloud County CC with a time of 8.45s in 4th place.

