Nigeria’s poor score in most global rankings should give every well-meaning Nigerian serious cause for concern. In its 2021 Global Peace Index (GPI), the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) ranked Nigeria 146th out of 163 countries assessed. This puts the country in the league of least peaceful countries such as Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria, South Sudan and Iraq.

In Africa, Nigeria came 8th among the least peaceful countries. It came after South Sudan, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Libya, Central African Republic, Sudan and Mali. Mauritius, at 28th position, is the most peaceful country in Africa. It is followed by Ghana, Botswana, Sierra Leone and the Gambia. Iceland is the most peaceful country in the world. It is followed by New Zealand and Denmark.

Commenting on the report, Steve Killelea, CEO of the IEP said: “There has been a very slight decrease in peacefulness in 2020. That was mainly caused by an increase in the number of violent demonstrations and the levels of political instability. This year’s results show that the average level of global peacefulness deteriorated by 0.07 per cent, which is the ninth deterioration in peacefulness in the last 13 years.”

The GPI assesses countries on the level of societal safety and security, the extent of ongoing domestic and international conflict and the degree of militarisation. Referring to Nigeria, the report said, “Over the last year, the country has recorded further deteriorations in militarisation and ongoing conflict and an overall deterioration in peacefulness.”

This is an incontrovertible fact. In terms of societal safety and security, Nigeria scored very low. Boko Haram terrorists are estimated to have slaughtered over 40,000 people in 10 years. In 2020, the insurgency reportedly led to loss of about 1,606 lives in the North East. Over 2.5 million others have been displaced. Outside Boko Haram, there are Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), criminal herdsmen, bandits, kidnappers and many others who have made life unbearable for Nigerians. Even students and children are not spared as they are routinely abducted from their schools for ransom.

In terms of militarisation, Nigeria scored low as well. In the South East region, for instance, security agents have been accused of harassment and extra-judicial killing of youths. Soldiers deployed to maintain peace and check the activities of criminals in some parts of the region, sometimes, become security risks themselves. There are reports that trigger-happy security operatives, in some instances, shoot and kill innocent youths under the guise of hunting for members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Last month, security personnel killed a German based Nigerian, Mr. Oguchi Unachukwu, at a military checkpoint on his way to Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, to board a flight to Germany en route Lagos. There are many other instances.

Besides, the brutality unleashed on the citizens by the defunct security outfit called Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) engendered high level of civil unrest codenamed #EndSARS last year. It eventually led to the disbandment of the outfit. This came amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has continued to ravage the world. The deadly disease led to the massive loss of jobs and the attendant increase in crime rate. In 2020, almost 15,000 violent demonstrations, protests and riots were reportedly recorded in the world. This reportedly caused about $15 trillion damage to the global economy. In Africa, Nigeria recorded the highest number of demonstrations.

In many other global rankings, Nigeria performed poorly. The country is the third most terrorised nation in the world. In the 2020 global terrorism index, Nigeria came behind only Afghanistan and Iraq which came first and second respectively. It is also the poverty capital of the world and among the top corrupt nations in the world. It emerged 146 out of 180 countries ranked on corruption perception index last year.

In the 2021 World Press Freedom Index, Nigeria ranked 120 out of 180 countries assessed. This is worse than that of last year where the nation emerged 115th out of 180 countries. The international non-governmental organisation, Reporters Sans Frontiéres (Reporters Without Borders), which compiled the index, described Nigeria as a climate of permanent violence.

For the country to achieve peace and stability, there is every need for the government to seriously tackle the nation’s economic malaise. Millions of people are out of jobs. They are hungry and could easily be lured to join criminal gangs.

Government at all levels should also ensure equity, inclusion, fairness and justice in the scheme of things in the country. Feeling of injustice and marginalisation is one major factor fuelling unrest and lack of peace in the country.

Above all, government should tackle the rising insecurity in the land. It should reassure citizens, many of who are scared and traumatised due to rising insecurity, that it is capable of securing their lives and property.

