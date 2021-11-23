By Zika Bobby

Nigeria’s Paul Adalikwu has been elected secretary general of the Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA) at its 16th extraordinary session in Accra, Ghana.

Adalikwu, who was unanimously accepted by transport ministers of MOWCA member countries would run the organisation’s affairs for four years from its headquarters in Abidjan.

Adalikwu thanked the 25 MOWCA countries for the support and assured them of running the organisation in line with its rules and vision of its founding fathers.

He also pledged commitment to mobilising all countries in West and Central Africa to maximise their maritime potential for their individual economic growth and collective interest of all.

“I thank the Ministers of Transportation of Nigeria, Chibuike Amaechi, for presenting and seeking the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari that I be presented as Nigeria’s candidate for the post of secretary general of a regional organisation that controls maritime activities in 25 countries of the West and Central Africa sub-region.

“My warmest regards to Gbemisola Saraki, mnister of State for Transportation. She has doggedly championed the campaign activities in her capacity as chairperson of Nigeria’s election Planning Committee. Saraki, indeed, proved herself, the amazon, resolute and resilient, never giving up and never getting tired even when it appeared that the election was taking a nosedive.

