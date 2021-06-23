(NAN)

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Belgium, Obinna Onowu, has pledged to deepen economic ties between Nigeria and Belgium and strengthen collaboration between both countries across all sectors.

Mr Onowu disclosed this while presenting his letters of Credence to King Philippe I, King of the Belgians at the Royal Palace in Brussels.

According to a statement by Mrs Olamide Adediran, Counsellor, Embassy of Nigeria, Brussels made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja, Onowu acknowledged the existing cordial relations between both countries and the need for more collaborations,

He pledged to strengthen the bilateral collaborations especially in the areas of trade and investment, capacity building, education, health and Information Technology in a bid to deepen the economic ties between both nations.

The Nigerian Ambassador, who also holds concurrent accreditation to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the European Union, informed King Philippe I of the need for both countries to facilitate high level visits between government officials.

Onowu affirmed that the Nigeria government would be particularly elated to receive the trade delegation that would visit Nigeria in the fourth quarter of 2021 and expressed optimism that the visit would further promote cooperation.

“The Embassy of Nigeria was established in 1961. Presently, there are approximately 3500 Nigerian citizens in Belgium out of which about 350 of them are students.

“Since its establishment, the Embassy has had 16 Ambassadors and Ambassador Obinna Onowu is the 17th Nigerian Ambassador to Belgium,” the statement said.