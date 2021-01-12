By Monica Iheakam

African Games triple jump champion, Grace Anigbata has kicked off the year 2021 with another win at the Kansa State Wildcat invitational held inside the Ahearn Field House, Manhattan.

Anigbata notched her first victory in the long jump event with a leap of 5.89m/19-4.00 to highlight K-State’s success in the field.

Previously, she clinched a victory in the triple jump during the K-State Winter Invitational, which was the fifth-best performance in school history for the indoor season.

Since winning the African Games crown, Anigbata joined the Kansas State Wildcats last year, and jumped 13.07m to win her first competition with the university.

Before that, Anigbata spent two years at Cloud County Community College, a junior college in Kansas.

She is yet to better her personal best of 14.02m, set at the 2018 African Champi- onships, where she also won the gold medal, but is hopeful of reaching the Olympic qualification standard in the coming months.