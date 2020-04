The Federal Government’s fight against corruption is impartial, objective and non-discriminatory, Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has said in a statement by his media aide, Dr Umar Gwandu.

Malami described allegations on use of the fight for political witch-hunting allegation contained in a letter allegedly written by a U.S. senator as unfounded, baseless and devoid of factual proof.

“The evidence on ground establishes that the federal government’s operations in the fight against corruption are carried out without fear or favour. Members of the ruling or opposition parties are in no way spared in view of numerical data of recorded judicial convictions.”

Malami said efforts to have a corruption-free Nigeria were devoid of any political inclinations as recent convictions recorded were against the members of APC (the ruling political party) and PDP (the opposition political party).

He maintained that an unblemished record of successful performance in the fight against corruption has in effect established the conclusion that the allegation of political inclination is baseless and unfounded.