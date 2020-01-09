Steve Agbota

Nigeria’s efforts to liberalise its economy and increase foreign investment, will be explored in a new report by a global research and advisory firm Oxford Business Group (OBG).

The report, ‘Nigeria 2020’, will look in detail at the country’s plans to enhance its business environment by improving the regulatory framework currently in place and reducing bureaucracy. There will be detailed coverage of the sectors of the economy identified as ripe for growth, including real estate, mining, agriculture and ICT, which are combining to help drive non-oil activity.

‘Nigeria 2020’ will also shine a light on the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) as the initiative enters its operational phase. OBG will consider both the potential for regional growth that the free trade area holds and the challenges that risk delaying its progress. Readers will also find analysis of the opportunities that the AfCTA could signal for Nigeria, which was one of the last countries to sign the agreement.

‘Nigeria 2020’ and other content will be made available across the group’s platforms and is expected to include charting the economic expansion underway in the capital city of Abuja.

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) signed a first-time memorandum of understanding with OBG for its forthcoming publication.

The President of ACCI, Adetokunbo Kayode, said he looks forward to teaming up with OBG for its forthcoming report which he said comes at a time of heightened economic activity in Abuja.

“These are significant times for the Federal Capital Territory and Abuja in particular which continues to attract investment for a wealth of projects across the economic sectors,” he said.