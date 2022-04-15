NIGERIA’S BIGGEST TEENAGE BEAUTY PAGEANT, MISS TEEN GLOBAL BEAUTY NIGERIA, HOLDS SECOND EDITION

The beautiful timber city of Sapele will again play host to the biggest Teen Beauty Pageant in the history of Nigeria, on the 17th of April, 2022.

Echoes of the maiden edition of Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria which held successfully October 2020 in the ancient city, is still reverberating till date.

Like the maiden edition, the second edition will witness the conglomeration of the Crème De La Crème of the entertainment industry in Nigeria. Amongst those expected to grace the epoch making event are top government officials, high profiled personalities in the business and fashion world, Oil and Gas Merchants and captains of industries from different parts of Nigeria.

This year’s event which originally had over 30 finalists, was later pruned to the best 10, due to the high standards of the organizers.

The winner of the contest will represent Nigeria in August at the world stage where the Miss Teen Global Beauty International 2022, will be holding in Paraiba, Brazil, courtesy of an all expense paid trip by the official sponsor of Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria, Awaritse Nigeria Limited.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

According to the National Director of Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria, popularly called, “Nigeria’s King of Queens, Mrs Gwen Elohor Tagbarha, she is out to change the narrative in the beauty pageant industry, by sanitizing the system which has been serially bastardized by both morally bankrupt pageant organisers and willing collaborators.

While outlining how the winners will emerge, she stated that 70% scores will be taken right from the auditions, home task assignments, behavioral assessment, hard work, attitude, one(1) week camp activities which will be collated and submitted to the judges while their stage performances during the Grand finale will have the other half of 30%.

More importantly, the organization ensured that none of the contestants were given tickets to sell before the event as it has been practiced by other pageant organisers, so as to provide a level playing field for all of them to compete keenly on an equal footing with no favouritism of any kind.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Inspite of the all expense paid trip to Brazil for the International pageant, the winner will also go home with the sum of N200,000 in cash, amongst other prizes, while the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Princesses, will walk home with N150,000, N100,000 and N100,000 in cash, respectively.

Mrs Tagbarha, who is an ex beauty queen and former Miss Nollywood Nigeria, disclosed that the Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria brand is unarguably the only major platform in Nigeria that grooms young girls from the foundation, to become worthy role models, ambassadors and subsequently become useful to themselves and the society at large. Consequently, when they leave and grow to contest at adults pageant brands, they would have been thoroughly grounded and groomed on what is expected of them, therefore, should any organizer tell them anything contrary to what they have been taught, they would then have a choice to decline based on their acquired knowledge and rich experience at Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria. Also, since the values of the pageant industry have been debased to the extent that beauty queens are not respected due to the ills being perpetuated by unscrupulous pageant organizers and their willing collaborators, the Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria brand is out to redefine, mold and reshape the mindsets of these young teenage girls, as well as the pageant organizers”. She Added.

“I am proud to say that Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria is the biggest and brightest teenage pageant brand in Nigeria today, and with God on our side, we shall continue to work hard to right the wrongs and subsequently change the narratives of pageantry in Nigeria.” Mrs Tagbarha concluded.