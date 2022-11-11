The National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) on Thursday in Abuja promised to ensure a strong biosecurity system to kick out micro -organisms in the country.

The Director General (DG) of the agency, Dr Rufus Ebegba, said this during a two-day stakeholders meeting on the implementation strategies for the National Policy on Biosecurity and Action Plan 2022-2026.

Ebegba said that it was necessary that Nigeria is totally free from microorganisms.

“We are now on the issue of national biosecurity. Harmful biological agents have no boundary so it is on this note that the World Health Organisation (WHO) is leading a major role in the fight against micro-organisms.

“The issues of biosafety should be in line with the national biosecurity that never again will Nigeria battle with microorganisms,” the DG said.

Earlier, while welcoming participants, Dr Agha Ikpu, Head of Biosecurity Department in NBMA, said that the National Biosecurity document was approved in Dec. 23, 2021.

Ikpu said the document is geared to minimise bio-threats in the country.

He commended the stakeholders in the drive for biosecurity and assured that the policy would be implemented for the prevention of bio-threats.

The WHO representative, Dr Walter Mulumbo, who was represented by Dr Laximikan Chavan, the WHO Technical Officer assured NBMA of his organisation’s support in the fight against microorganisms.

Similarly, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, who was represented by Dr Nonye Welle, Biosecurity Focal Officer, commended the agency for its fight against micro-organisms in the country.

Baba pledged his support and promised to assist in the area of law enforcement on the policy. (NAN)